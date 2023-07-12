Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 8,376 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,132.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.82. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 561.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

