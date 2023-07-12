CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £233,868.60 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 203,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.48), for a total value of £233,868.60 ($300,873.02).

Alexander Oskar Siffrin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 1,110,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,287,600 ($1,656,503.28).

CNIC opened at GBX 124.27 ($1.60) on Wednesday. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,260.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

