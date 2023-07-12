Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.