Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $46,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

