Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 301.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 41.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

