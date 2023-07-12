Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

