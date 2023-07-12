Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $235.16

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.16 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 176.50 ($2.27). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 179.70 ($2.31), with a volume of 248,279 shares traded.

CRST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.15) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 150 ($1.93) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.70) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.30) to GBX 346 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.57 ($3.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £462.46 million, a P/E ratio of 544.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 235.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,151.52%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

