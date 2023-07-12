Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Purchases $11,346.39 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas bought 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,677.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.44. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $125.91 and a 1-year high of $187.79.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.