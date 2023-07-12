Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Acquires $13,056.12 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi purchased 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.43 per share, for a total transaction of $13,056.12. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,862.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $187.47 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $125.91 and a twelve month high of $187.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

