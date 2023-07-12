D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $2,655,565. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

