D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.