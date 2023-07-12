D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,444 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

