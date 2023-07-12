D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

DHR stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The company has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.