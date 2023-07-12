D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,390.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,349.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,336.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

