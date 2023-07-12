D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.16. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.