D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 165.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 337,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 751,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $892.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

