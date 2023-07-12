D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.