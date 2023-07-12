D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $175.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile



Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

