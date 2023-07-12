D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 253.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

