D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 891,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after purchasing an additional 766,508 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.98, a PEG ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

