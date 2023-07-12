D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $193.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

