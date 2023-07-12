D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

