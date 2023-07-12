D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.93 and a 200-day moving average of $289.35.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

