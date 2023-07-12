D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MTUM stock opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.