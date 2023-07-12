D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,692 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $64,462,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,997 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,157. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

