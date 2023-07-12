D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.
Garmin stock opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.40%.
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.
