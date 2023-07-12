D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $788.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
