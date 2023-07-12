D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,387 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.51 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $162.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.