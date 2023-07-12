D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,387 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,584,000 after purchasing an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
