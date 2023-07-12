D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 370 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Herc by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Herc by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 3.1 %

Herc stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

