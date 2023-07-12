D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 40 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,446.82.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,121.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,180.95. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.54 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

