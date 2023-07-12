Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $7,052,904.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,167,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76.

On Friday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,741 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,378,634.53.

On Thursday, May 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total transaction of $6,155,858.64.

Datadog Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.38. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

