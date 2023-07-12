Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $183,937.50.

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Up 3.5 %

DDOG stock opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.