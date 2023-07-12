David J Yvars Group Has $575,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.