DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 44,380 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Wolfspeed worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,700,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 353,387 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 2,059.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 356,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 339,644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

