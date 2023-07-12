DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,364 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

