DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,089 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after buying an additional 290,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

