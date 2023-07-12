DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventas Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

