DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 634.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 3.0 %

WHR opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

