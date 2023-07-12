DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 14,579 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

EQR stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

