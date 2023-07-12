DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 15,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Up 3.9 %

VALE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.