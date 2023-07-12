DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

