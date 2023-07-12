DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80.

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $4,985,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

