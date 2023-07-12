Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after buying an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

