Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

