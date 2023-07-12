DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 2,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -147.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after buying an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

