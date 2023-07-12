Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.