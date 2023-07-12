DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

