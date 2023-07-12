DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.26% of DXC Technology worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 413.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.