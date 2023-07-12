Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.
Shares of DT stock opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.57, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
