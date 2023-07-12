Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.